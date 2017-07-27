Predator who abused vulnerable children in care homes jailed

A predatory paedophile who went from job to job in care homes abusing vulnerable youngsters has been jailed for 10 years.

Care worker Brian Dailey, 70, physically assaulted and sexually molested children he was supposed to be looking after during abuse spanning a decade.

A judge told the pensioner: “You have been convicted of five charges which involve the persistent, calculated, manipulative and predatory sexual abuse of two young boys and one teenage girl in relation to all of whom you were in a clear position of trust.”

Lord Armstrong said that the abuse inflicted on the boys included acts that would now be classified as rape and told him that he had callously robbed victims of their childhood.

The judge said that he took into account that the offences were historical in nature and Dailey’s current age, but added: “Nevertheless these crimes of which you have been convicted are disturbing.”

Lord Armstrong said: “In the case of the boys you threatened them to ensure their silence.”

Police were first alerted to Dailey as a predator 25 years ago when the girl victim revealed he targeted her for sexual abuse.

He was also investigated over abuse allegations at a different home six years later and reported to prosecutors but no action was taken at the time.

But Dailey was finally brought to justice earlier this year at the High Court in Edinburgh when he was found guilty of three indecency offences against the boys and the girl and a further two charges of assaulting the boys.

One victim who was in and out of mental hospitals throughout her adult life and made several suicide attempts told officers: “I feel Brian Dailey completely messed up my life and believe he is to blame for all the bad things that happened to me.”

Another victim who was at a residential school in Edinburgh said he had been given a luminous picture of the Virgin Mary by a nun and he looked at it and prayed to her after he was abused.

Dailey had originally denied a total of seven charges of indecent behaviour and assault involving five children during his earlier trial.

Dailey, formerly of Firhill Park, was acquitted of two of the indecency charges against two boys on not proven verdicts but was found guilty of the other five offences.

He subjected his first victim to sexual abuse at a home in Lanark in 1973 and 1974 when the boy was aged 10 and 11. He carried out sex acts on the child and also attacked him and forced his head under water.

Dailey’s second victim was assaulted and sexually abused by him at a residential school run by an order of Catholic nuns in Edinburgh when he was aged seven and eight in 1974.

The third female victim was housed in a local authority children’s home in Edinburgh when she was subjected to repeated abuse from the age of 14 in 1982.

One man, now aged 50, told the court that he was abused by Dailey in the mid 1970s and described him as “a big, stern bossy guy” when he first met him as a child at a residential school in Edinburgh where he was employed by an order of Catholic nuns.

He said Dailey would “punish” him for causing trouble and subjected him to both physical and sexual abuse. He told the court: “He would do it when there were no witnesses around.”

He said on one occasion he was in bed and he saw the door open and quickly pulled the quilt up over his head.

He said he knew it was Dailey and when he opened the quilt up Dailey began kissing him and started to put his hand under the bedding to touch him. The man said that as a boy he was “crying and sniffling”.

The victim said he had felt like revealing what was happening to a priest but did not.

Police statements given by the female victim of his abuse were read to the jury during Dailey’s trial.

She said she became a target for Dailey as an underage teenager when she was staying at a children’s home that was run by the former Lothian Region council.

She originally spoke to officers in 1992 when she told them Dailey would tell her she was not going to school and she was to go to the “quiet room”.

She said he asked her to take her top off and she asked why and was told because he was in charge.

“He was saying ‘If you don’t stop crying I will carry on and do more’,” she said. “He told me if I told anyone they would not believe me. He said no one would believe me because I was in a home,” she said.

The woman later gave a further statement to police after a new investigation was launched into Dailey. In it she said: “I never told anyone about what was happening. I didn’t think anyone would believe me.”

A detective told the court that after the woman’s initial statement it was believed that contact was lost with her after she moved to England.

The court heard that Dailey had previously been detained and interviewed in 1998 over allegations of abuse at the Lanark home and a report was sent to the procurator fiscal at Lanark but it was marked for no action at that time.

Defence counsel Derick Nelson said Dailey had been assessed now as posing a moderate risk of further offending.

He said: “Whatever the sentence imposed today it will, of course, be very difficult for him, particularly at his age.”

Mr Nelson said Dailey had health problems and added: “He does have concerns over his health.”

Dailey was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.