Morrisons is to cut the cost of diesel by two pence and unleaded by one pence at all of its filling stations today (Wed 3rd May).

The recent strengthening of the pound against the dollar has been noted as the reason for bringing down the wholesale costs down slightly and Morrisons is now making filling up cheaper.

Roger Fogg, Morrisons Services Director, said: “We are again bringing prices down quickly and we hope that this move will help motorists’ budgets stretch a little further.”