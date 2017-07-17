Primark flip-flops recalled over cancer fears

Primark has recalled thousands of men’s flip flops after it was discovered they contain unsafe levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

Three versions of the Cedar Wood State footwear are affected by the alert, which was issued after a chemical called chrysene was discovered.

Studies have found that the chemical can cause cancer.

Primark has halted all orders with the factory ahead of an investigation.

A Primark spokesman said: “We take the safety of our customers, and the quality of our products, very seriously, which is why we have chosen to recall three men’s flip flops from our Cedar Wood State range.

“A full refund is being offered to all customers.”

The recall comes after the clothing giant recalled pairs of “novelty” cat leggings for children over fears they were unsafe.

The grey leggings were on sale in British stores between November 8 last year and February 22 this year.

The company confirmed a bow attached to the leggings was a potential choking hazard.

And in February, Primark pulled a range of The Walking Dead t-shirts from its stores after complaints of racism from customers.