Primark launches Harry Potter clothing and homeware range

Harry Potter fans could barely contain themselves after it was revealed that Primark would be launching a new Harry Potter range in store.

The clothing and furniture range, starting from as little as £2 saw mugs, pyjamas and other items soon to be on offer in store.

Dedicated to all things Hogwarts, the range includes pillows and even fairy lights.

Fans took so social media to express their excitement in regards to the new range.

One user tweeted: “OMG, Primark are launching a Harry Potter homeware range!! How did I not know this? #bestnewsever”

The Harry Potter mug is available in Primark from next month.

Another wrote: “Primark are really bringing their game with all this Disney and Harry Potter stuff. i am LOVING it however my bank account isn’t.”

According to reports there are a total of 108 items in the collection.

Some of the products will be staggered to be released in September or October, but the most can be bought mid to end-August.

Unlike some collections launched by the high street store, most Harry Potter items will be available in all stores.