Primark Love Island t-shirts spark outrage

A collection of Love Island t-shirts have sparked outrage amongst Primark customers across the UK and in the Capital due to limited availability.

Customers were overjoyed to learn of the range of t-shirts being launched by Primark that would feature popular quotes from the hit ITV 2 show.

However, the Edinburgh store was amongst many stores excluded from selling the collection.

T-shirts included quotes such as ‘I used to be in Blazin’ Squad’, ‘#AbsoluteMelt’and ‘Muggy’.

And the announcement from Primark sparked much excitement online with one social media user tweeting: ““Are you joking me? Primark have brought out a Love Island range. I’m screaming.”

However, customers were soon turning on the high street chain after it was revealed that the t-shirts would only be available in some larger stores and not in sale in the Capital, despite links with contestant Camilla Thurlow and the city. READ MORE: Former Miss Edinburgh to appear on Love Island

A Primark t-shirt (Picture; Primark)

Only 14 stores carried the range, with Glasgow being the only Scottish store selling the collection, with the selected stores quick to sell out their range.

Social media users took to social media to complain with one writing: “Absolutely devo Primark sold out of Love Island tops already”

While there was much anger over the limited availability, a number of people have looked to exploit the trend, with shirts selling on E-bay for more than double the price.

Primark have confirmed more t-shirts will be on sale soon writing on their Twitter page: “WOW! These #LoveIsland tshirts have sold out in some stores already. Good news... more coming later next week #blazinsquad #melt #muggy.”