Princes Street reopens after man falls onto tram line

Princes Street has reopended following an incident.

The street had been closed with buses and trams unable to serve Princes Street (Westbound )

It has been reported that a man fell onto the tram line blocking the route.

It is understood that no tram was near the pedestrian at the time but had to stop due to the incident.

The ambulance service attended the scene.

Trams are running on a temporary service with Princes Street closed due to ongoing incident. Picture; Ian Georgeson

More to follow

