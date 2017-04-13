Princess Anne visits Charlie Miller hair salon

Princess Anne visited the Charlie Miller hair salon at Colinton Road yesterday to celebrate the company’s 50th year in business and unveil a commemorative plaque

Picture; contributed

The Princess Royal also heard more about the company’s work with the Hair 4 U project and referral patients from the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) units.

She was welcomed Councillor Donald Wilson, the Lord Provost and introduced to co-founders Charlie Miller OBE and Janet Miller as well as their sons.

The Princess Royal was shown around by Jason & Joshua Miller and during her tour Charlie Miller OBE introduced The Princess Royal to his very first young cancer patient Liza Freeland whose real hair wig he cut and styled in 2007.

The Lord Provost and others welcomed the Princess Royal. Picture; contributed

TCT referral patient Amy Connelly and representatives from the Western General and Hospital for Sick Kids also met with the royal.

On her visit Princess Anne also met also met longest-serving clients Alan Collins, Bill Paton, Isla Duncan and Marion Mackintosh as well as managers, assistant managers and other members of Charlie Miller,

The company’s 6 ‘Trainees of the Year’ also met with Princess Anne.