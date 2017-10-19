Probe after Chinese takeaway set on fire at Saughton Mains

A Chinese takeaway restaurant was set alight yesterday evening in the Saughton Mains area of Edinburgh.

The blaze began at around 8:15 in a vacant unit adjacent to the Treasure Cottage Chinese takeaway at Saughton Mains Gardens. Treasure Cottage’s owners were using the unit for storage.

Saughton Mains Gardens shops where a chinese takeaway was set alight last night. Picture: TSPL

Police and fire services were on the scene at around 8:20 last night.

Reports indicate that a large group of youths was seen in the area on Wednesday night and officers are trying to work out if they are linked to the incident at the takeaway.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Fire crews attended equipped with breathing apparatus and a high-pressure hose reel.

“Entry was forced through the front of the property to check for fire spread.

Reports indicate that a large group of youths was seen in the area around the time of the fire. Picture: TSPL

“Crews assisted in dampening down the fire and removing burnt debris.

“Our crews also checked adjacent property for fire spread.”

Police have confirmed that nobody was injured in the blaze.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Road closures were put in place while the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service tackled the fire. There will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the area over the coming nights as part of the ongoing investigating.

“Anyone with information about this incident is urged to speak to an officer or can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3353 of 18th October, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”