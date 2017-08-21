Property entered for vehicle keys in Prestonpans theft

Police in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses following the theft of two vehicles from a home in Prestonpans.

The incident happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. on Saturday August 20 at an address in The Flying Scotsman Way.

During this time the property was entered and the keys to a grey Volkswagen Passat, with registriation number SL17 CSV, and a blue Seat Ibiza, with registration SO16 CWK, were taken from inside.

Both cars were susbequently stolen and inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicles and identify those responsible.

Sergeant Derek MacDonald from Prestonpans Police Station said: “At least two individuals have been involved in this incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in or around The Flying Scotsman Way on Saturday morning.

“Similarly, we would ask the public to keep a look out for these vehicles and report any sightings of them to police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries should also come forward.”

Those with information can contact Prestonpans Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1617 of the 20th. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.