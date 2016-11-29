Public consultation launched into Sheriffhall roundabout improvements

Locals and road users will get the chance next week to see the emerging options for improving the busy junction on the Edinburgh City Bypass at A720 Sheriffhall Roundabout.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Public exhibitions will be held at the Sheriffhall Park and Ride Terminal Building on December 6 and 7.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to delivering improvements at Sheriffhall roundabout.

“Transport Scotland and their design consultants have been working hard to identify a preferred option for improving traffic flow at this busy junction.

“Next week the public will get a chance to see and comment on a range of emerging options as we work to identify a preferred option next year.

“We would encourage everyone with an interest to come along to one of the exhibitions or view the information online.”