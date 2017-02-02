Public Service Broadcasting to play at Edinburgh Science Festival

Public Service Broadcasting have announced they will be playing at the Edinburgh International Science Festival at Usher Hall on April 12.

The gig will feature the band playing their award-winning album he Race For Space in its entirety as part of the Edinburgh International Science Festival.

The band, who have hits such as ‘Gagarin’ will play on the day of international space exploration.

They will be accompanied by live strings, choir and brass and will perform the album in full.

The show will be preceded by a short chat between J. Willgoose, Esq. and science-obsessed comedian and broadcaster Helen Keen.

They will be talking about the writing and recording of the album.

Tickets will go on sale today at 10am and will cost £28 (including booking fee) - on sale directly from Usher Hall or the festival website.

