Queensferry Crossing speed limit increases to 50mph

Drivers have been reminded that the speed limit on the Queensferry Crossing has increased to 50mph.

A 40mph restriction had been in place since the bridge opened at the end of August but it will be increased from Monday.

Under plans, the crossing will eventually become a 70mph motorway, with the speed limit expected to be rolled out at the end of the year.

The 40mph limit had been imposed to prevent accidents caused by ‘driver distraction’ as they made their way over the new crossing.

READ MORE: Call to ‘improve’ road layout to cut Queensferry Crossing delays

Stein Connelly, Traffic Scotland operator manager, said: “The new 50mph speed limit on the Queensferry Crossing will be in place for the Monday morning peak and drivers will be advised by our signs on the approach roads.

“As always, we would urge road users to be aware of the change and take care as they get used to the new limit.

READ MORE: Queensferry Crossing open in high winds when ‘Forth Road Bridge would close’

“Traffic Scotland will have all of the latest real-time travel information on our mobile site, twitter feed and radio.”

Despite the changes, many commuters were quick to state that the increase had not helped ease congestion on the route this morning.