Queensferry Crossing timeline: From corrosion to completion

It’s been a long time coming, but the Queensferry Crossing is finally due to open to traffic.
We take a look at the process of getting the bridge approved and the initial construction.
2005: Following inquiries by The Scotsman, Scottish Government ministers announce Forth Road Bridge corrosion is so bad that lorries might have to be banned in eight years.
2006: Ministers decide to replace the bridge because of corrosion fears.
2007: Cable-stayed bridge announced as “Forth Replacement Crossing”.
2008: Design and other preparatory work starts.
2009: Forth Crossing Bill introduced to Scottish Parliament.
2010: Bill passed.
2011: Construction starts by Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors consortium.
2012: Upgraded M9 Junction 1a completed.
June 2013: Queensferry Crossing announced as name after 35,000 votes cast in public vote.
September 2013: Tower foundations completed.
May 2014: Steel deck sections start to arrive in Rosyth.
Autumn 2015: Tower construction completed.
April 2016: Fitter John Cousins, 60, died after being reportedly struck by the boom of a crane on the north tower deck. Construction halted for three days as a mark of respect.
June 2016: Bridge opening delayed from December to May 2017 because of bad weather.
August 2016: North tower joined to Fife shore.
October 2016: All three towers joined to Fife shore.
February 2017: Last deck section lifted into place, completing carriageway across Forth.
March 2017: Opening further delayed by weather problems, from May until between mid-July and the end of August.
30 August: Bridge due to open to traffic.
