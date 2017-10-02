Queensferry Road crash adds to rush hour delays

There were significant delays on Queensferry Road earlier this morning following a crash near Blackball library.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident which blocked the Blackhall junction and caused delays on the route.

There were city bound delays from Clermiston junction and queues on Quality Street as well as delays back to Parkgrove Street.

The crash has been moved to the inside lane of Queensferry Road with both lanes now open.

There have been a number of delays across the Capital this morning as a result of high winds.

A yellow weather warning was issued ahead of the gusts, with drivers advised to proceed on all routes with caution.