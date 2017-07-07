Queensfery Crossing ballot ‘unfair on residents’

Edinburgh West Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine has urged the Scottish Government to give communities in the shadow of the new Queensferry Crossing access to the official opening.

She branded the ballot for the chance to walk across the new bridge “a publicly funded publicity stunt”.

She said: “There’s growing public anger over the SNP Government’s failure to throw open the event to the communities, opting instead for a ballot open to all on a website with only a limited number of tickets for select groups.

“The opening was the SNP’s chance to thank our communities for the disruption they have endured and will continue to endure because of the bridge building, road works and housing developments. Instead they have chosen use the opening as a blatant attempt to bolster their own prestige. There is still time for them to do the decent thing and recognise the contribution of local communities.”