Queues from 2am for Fort Kinnaird’s Boxing Day sales

Customers were reportedly queuing from 2am to make the most of Fort Kinnaird’s Boxing Day sales.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Staff at the retail park are bracing themselves for 60,000 bargain hunters braving the stormy weather in order to bag a deal.

Liam Smith, centre manager, told the Evening News: “Getting out of the house on Boxing Day, after all the food, drink and merriment of Christmas Day, has becoming increasingly popular.

“Fort Kinnaird now provides entertainment and leisure, with our cinema and restaurants complementing fantastic retail therapy for our shoppers.”

In the 12 days prior to Christmas Day, an estimated 750,000 people visited Fort Kinnaird, according to the centre’s management.

Boxing Day shoppers in Scotland are predicted to spend more than £300 million on one of the nation’s busiest shopping days in history.