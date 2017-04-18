Quiz: Do you have what it takes to go on Pointless?

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe featured on BBC’s Pointless on Monday April 17 with the category selected in the head to head.

Contestants were asked to pick the answer they thought scored the least amount of points, but can you get the questions right?

The lowest score of the round shockingly was the month in which the Fringe takes place.

If you can get 5/5 then perhaps you have what it takes to go on the BBC show.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe featured on Pointless on April 17. Picture; BBC

The couple who progressed to the next round getting the lowest answer in the Edinburgh category did not manage to win the jackpot.

Alexander Armstrong and Rixhard Osmand both have a history with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and performing in the city itself.