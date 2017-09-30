Rail delays in Edinburgh expected ‘until end of service’ on some routes

Have your say

Commuters to and from Edinburgh have been warned to expect delays due to a point issue, with Scotrail warning that some routes will not returns to normal service until tomorrow.

A safety inspection of the track between Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket has revealed a points issue that limits the number of lines on which trains can run on.

Major disruption began at around 12:30pm, with Scotrail now warning that some routes will be affected ‘until end of service’

Scotrail confirmed that a track safety inspection is being carried out across the line.

Both Virgin and Scotrail are warning that trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

A number of services have already been affected including:

CrossCountry between Edinburgh and Aberdeen / Dundee / Glasgow Central

ScotRail between Edinburgh and Aberdeen / Dunblane / Dundee / Garscadden / Glasgow Queen Street / Glenrothes with Thornton / Hyndland / Inverurie / North Berwick / Perth

Virgin Trains East Coast between Doncaster / Leeds / London Kings Cross / Newcastle and Aberdeen / Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Inverness

Virgin Trains between Edinburgh and London Euston / Birmingham New Street

Replacement buses have been requested but unfortunately we’ve not been able to confirm yet.

Many Hibs fans have tweeted their frustration at Scotrail ahead of their Premiership clash v Celtic.

Hearts fans also face delays when travelling to their match Dundee

Scotrail have tweeted to confirm that replacement buses have been requested.