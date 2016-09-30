Rail strike to hit East Coast Main line

Rail passengers are set to be hit by a day-long strike on Monday, according to union chiefs.

RMT today confirmed 24 hours of strike action on Virgin Trains East Coast services next week.

The announcement comes after last-ditch talks aimed at resolving a series of long-running issues failed today.

The union says the issues involve “a threat to jobs, working conditions and safety”.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT will not sit back while nearly 200 members’ jobs are under threat and while conditions and safety are put at risk by a franchise which is clearly in financial trouble. We will also not tolerate the cavalier attitude to safety that is now on show.

“The union suspended an earlier programme of action when it looked like serious progress was being made in talks and we have shown our commitment by continuing to try and negotiate right up to the wire today. We have made it clear that we remain available for further, serious talks and we will be meeting again with the company later next week.

“Our members will not pay the price for a crisis cooked up in the Virgin/Stagecoach boardroom. The action is on.”

