Rape of Wester Hailes man ‘did not happen’ - police

Police have concluded that no crime took place in Wester Hailes after a man reported that he was raped.

Police cordoned off an area in Murrayburn Place, Wester Hailes, on September 29 after being told a 36-year-old man had been raped.

The force also appealed for anyone with information to come forward, but detectives have now concluded that no crime took place.

Police confirmed that the man who made the rape claim has retracted his statement.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following a report of a serious sexual assault in Murrayburn Place on Thursday 29th September, inquiries by officers from the Public Protection Unit have established that no crime occurred and no further police action was required.”