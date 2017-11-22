Readers react to NHS Lothian pilot scheme

Readers have been voicing their opinion after the Edinburgh Evening News revealed that patients will go through NHS 24 before getting an appointment with a doctor.

The pilot scheme will be rolled out in East Lothian and will see receptionists pass on patient details to the tele­phone service, who will have the final say on whether they can see a doctor that day.

The four-month trial at the Riverside Practice in Musselburgh will start next week and could be rolled out across NHS Lothian if successful.

However, readers have voiced their concern over the plans.

Susan McHee wrote that the new scheme would have a massive impact on the health service and those that do not have access to the internet.

She wrote: “A receptionist will decide if the patient can have a same-day appointment with a doctor” - someone with very limited medical knowledge will decide if you’re sick enough? It’s becoming a joke. What about those who don’t have access to the internet?”

Steven Oliver quipped: “What next? Will the fire service start using a similar system to decide whether a fire is worth attending or not?”

Tania Allan questioned: “Isn’t it illegal to diagnose if you are not a qualified doctor?”

Sarah MacKenzie Keenan said: “This is my GP surgery and its absolutely ridiculous that an untrained person will do any sort of medical assessment.”

Margo Morrison summed up the thoughts of many of our readers writing: “Changed days... Not for the better.”