Readers react to Saughton Road North closure

Readers have been quick to react to news of a major roadworks project on Saughton Road North, which will be shut as part of a major water mains update.

Part of Saughton Road will be shut for a month from Monday as Scottish Water put in a new £1m mains.

Work will start on Saughton Road North from the tram bridge to the junction with Broomhall Avenue.

Once completed, workmen will move on to Kirk Loan, across St John’s Road and into Clermiston Road.

Lothian Buses confirmed the re-routed number 1 service between Stenhouse Drive and Drum Brae will operate via Broomhouse Drive, Broomhouse Road and Meadow Place Road.

And readers have been getting in touch with the Edinburgh Evening News to voice their concerns about the road works.

Steven Lewis wrote: “What a shambles Edinburgh has become you cannot move for roadworks 20mph half the streets closed off transport minister here needs to get a grip why do all the roadworks at once absolute nightmare trying to drive around the city”

John Monaghan said: “Edinburgh council at their best. More bothered about your ridiculous 20mph zones. This is a shambles.”

Another issue from readers appeared to be the lack of warning that some have had. Some readers claimed to have no indication that the works were taking place, while others stated that it was impossible to ignore.

Alexandra Haskett took to Facebook to say: “As a local resident myself, the first I knew of these works was when I read the yellow signs on the road. These went up at the start of this week. No letter came through my door; so I am curious to know who were the lucky recipients of the 4000 letters?”

Alida Dow wrote: “So where were these 4000 letters delivered to - I live on one of the streets off Saughton Road North and neither I or my neighbours knew anything about these works!”

Tracy McKeown-Stewart raised an issue with the lack of warning to industries and schools in the area saying: “Scottish Water did not even make Carrick Knowe Primary School aware of this... All Parents just got letters yesterday only because the School got in touch with them.”

Suzie Henretty said however: “How can people say they didn’t know about it? Someone I know from Carrick knowe was talking abbot this a month ago and the road signs have been up for over a fortnight.”