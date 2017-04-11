Record March at Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport enjoyed a record March as more than 956,000 passengers passed through the terminal.

The figure – put down to increasing numbers of international travellers – was up 4.1 per cent on the previous year.

Two new routes were launched last month, including a Flybe link with Healthrow and Eurowing’s new Munich service.

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s chief executive, said: “March’s passenger figures underline Edinburgh Airport’s growing international ambitions and ongoing demand to fly to and from this great city.

“We have seen another solid increase in the number of international passengers which highlights the ever-increasing draw of Edinburgh as a global destination.”