Recovery ongoing after A1 Northbound closed due to overturned lorry

Have your say

The A1 Northbound is still closed at Thistly Cross roundabout after a lorry overturned.

An overturned lorry is blocking the road and adding significant congestion to the route heading north.

The road has been closed as a result of the incident, but recovery is now underway to reopen the road ahead of rush hour commute.

Drivers have been told to use an alternative route where possible and expect longer than normal journey times.

A yellow wind warning had been issued to drivers due to extreme weather.