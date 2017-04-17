Red Arrows to top bill at National Airshow

The RAF Red Arrows are to return to Scotland’s National Airshow on July 22 as the 20th anniversary of the event.

The lineup for the event on Saturday July 22 has been announced and will take place at the National Museum of Flight,

Famous for their precision flying and dramatic formations, the Red Arrows will be joined at East Fortune by the awesome and agile Typhoon, the RAF’s delta-winged air defence fighter which will perform a thrilling solo display.

Also taking to the skies above the historic military airfield will be the RAF’s Tutor Display team and Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Scotland’s National Airshow will also provide a feast of entertainment on the ground, together with the chance to explore all of the National Museum of Flight’s attractions including its recently redeveloped historic aircraft hangars, which are packed with exciting displays telling the stories of military and civil aviation over the past century.

Steve McLean, General Manager at the National Museum of Flight, said:

“This will be the 20th airshow to be held here at East Fortune and we’ve planned a fabulous line-up of high-flying entertainment featuring thrilling displays from state of the art fast jets including the world-famous Red Arrows, and incredible historic aircraft with fascinating stories. Combined with fantastic entertainment on the ground, and the chance to explore our fascinating Museum, we believe this makes Scotland’s National Airshow one of Scotland’s best family days out.”

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 0300 123 6789, and at the gate on the day. Discounts are available for advance booking. Further details can be found at www.nms.ac.uk/airshow.

Early bird tickets available until Friday July 7

Adult £19, concession £17.50, child £9.50 (under 5s free), family (two adults, two children) £49

Full price (from July 8 and on the day)

Adult £22, concession £19, child £10 (under 5s free), family (two adults, two children) £55