Reduced service on Borders Railway due to signalling fault

Trains are running a reduced service as a result of a signalling problem on the Borders Railway.

A fault with the signalling system near Newcraighall means fewer trains are able to run between Edinburgh and Tweedbank.

Disruption on the line is expected until at least midday.

The reduced service will see trains running:

58 minutes past each hour from Tweedbank to Edinburgh

23 minutes past each hour from Edinburgh to Tweedbank

Services from Tweedbank to South Gyle or Glenrothes will terminate at Edinburgh

Buses are accepting rail tickets to ease the commuter impact.

Updates will follow when we get them.