Reduced service to continue on Edinburgh Trams due to flooding

Edinburgh Trams will continue a disrupted service today, but have told commuters to expect an update on progress at 1pm.

The service was disrupted by flash flooding that swept across Edinburgh after a week’s worth of rain fell in just a single day.

Significant flooding caused the A8 underpass located between Edinburgh Gateway and Gyle Centre tram stops to become flooded.

Services between Edinburgh Airport and Edinburgh Park Central were suspended and will continue to be throughout this morning.

However, water levels on the tracks have reduced, with routine checks and cleaning being carried out on the line before a full service can resume.

Edinburgh Trams have informed customers that the start of today’s service will start with the same part route running as yesterday.

Inspections and cleaning being carried out on Edinburgh Trams. Picture; @EdinburghTrams

They also revealed that they will continue to investigate what caused the drainage system to become overwhelmed.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “We’re grateful for the understanding of our customers as we work through this incident.

“We understand the importance of our link to the airport and aim to get full services back up and running as soon as possible.”

Ticketing Services Assistants have been deployed to help customers with onward journeys and Lothian Buses are accepting tram tickets.