Resident hits out at Council over speed camera placement

A MUSEUM worker has hit out at the council after arriving home to discover a new speed camera had been installed directly outside her window.

Margaret Wilson said she received no warning about the arrival of the “eyesore” device on Telford Road, near its junction with Grigor Drive.

Maggie Wilson who has had a speed camera installed outside her window on Grigor Drive + copy of councillor letter

Ms Wilson, who works for National Museums Scotland, explained she contacted Edinburgh North and Leith MP Deidre Brock for help, but despite her assistance the camera was still in place.

In a letter to the MP, the council said it had “made every effort to ensure the camera housing was not directly in line with the window of properties to the south of Telford Road”.

It added the chosen spot was the “only suitable location” in the area.