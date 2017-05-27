Residents’ anger over as overflowing bins left uncollected

UNHAPPY residents say they can’t open their windows because of the overpowering stench of uncollected rubbish piling up on the pavement outside their homes.

A number of communal bins in Piershill Square East haven’t been emptied in almost a month, with residents claiming they have been “neglected” by waste disposal services.

Some locals labelled the street as “disgusting,” while others described them as “crawling with mice” after dozens of black bin bags were allowed to accumulate in three weeks’ worth of missed collections.

However, bin men say they are having difficulty accessing the square due to a number of parked cars making it impossible for lorries to squeeze down the road.

Retiree Claire Kirkland, 73, said recent warm weather had created an “awful” smell from the rubbish and revealed even when bins were collected, no effort was made to remove the excess waste.

She said: “The last time the bin men came, they emptied the bins, but just put all the black bags lying next to them inside and drove off, so they were just full again.”

“That was about three weeks ago and since then it’s just got worse, nobody has come back to collect them.

“It’s getting ridiculous, with the heat around at the moment, I can’t open my window because the smell is so bad.

“There are bags strewn across the pavement, so people can’t walk round them and then the seagulls come and rip the bags open, so there is rubbish all over the street.

“I’ve seen mice running around too, there must be flats in this square absolutely crawling with mice.”

Another resident, who asked not to be identified, said the odour from the waste was “putting her off her food”.

She said: “I’ve actually been eating now in my bedroom because it faces the other way, the smell is so bad I can’t eat near it. The rubbish must have been there for close to a month. We’ve had problems like this before but I can’t remember waiting a month for the bins to be emptied.”

Waste management staff insisted issues accessing the bins were preventing them from clearing the waste.

A council spokesperson said: “Staff will continue to visit to obtain access and improved signage is to be installed to discourage residents and visitors from parking next to bins.”

