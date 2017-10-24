Residents hailed for help in Edinburgh bike crime crackdown

MORE than 50 people were targeted by the police in a fresh crackdown on motorcycle crime and antisocial behaviour in the north-west of the Capital.

Police yesterday paid tribute to the local community as it emerged 53 people were arrested, charged or reported to the Procurator Fiscal in the latest outing of Operation Myriad.

The two-week operation, which got under way on October 9, saw officers recover heroin, cocaine and cannabis with a combined value of £26,500 after executing 13 warrants for misuse of drugs.

Officers also seized almost £9000 in cash from the proceeds of crime, along with firearms, 13 pedal cycles and stolen electrical equipment and motorcycles.

Chief Inspector Stevie Sutherland, area commander for north-west Edinburgh, said he was delighted with the “significant” number of arrests.

He said: “The most important thing from our point of view is this wouldn’t have been possible without everybody’s help in the community.

“They have been able to give us a steer as to where stolen property is, where drugs are, where known offenders are that we are looking for, so the fact they have been helping us out so much has been great. It’s been a real turnaround in the last year.” The operation followed a similar initiative earlier this year and Chief Inspector Sutherland said they would plan more in the future.

He added: “The other thing that was significant was the amount of drugs information that came forward.

“Cutting off supply in this area is huge – it sends out a really strong message that people in the area have had enough. It’s about trying to give back to the public.”

The operation, carried out with the council and DVLA, also resulted in more than 28 vehicles being clamped and at least seven uplifted for road traffic offences.

Ben Macpherson, SNP MSP for Edinburgh North and Leith, praised the operation as an example of a “highly positive example of partnership working”.

He said: “The many arrests that have been made, the significant seizure of drugs and proceeds of crime, and the recovery of stolen property are testament to the combined effort of the police resources involved.

“It’s very encouraging to see what Operation Myriad has achieved so far and my thanks go out to all of the police officers who have been working solidly to apprehend perpetrators of motorcycle crime and other offences.

“I would also like to say thank you to all of those in the community who have passed information on to the police. I applaud everyone who has taken the time, and had the courage, to make a call or speak to a police officer to make that difference – please keep doing so.”