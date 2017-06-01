Restoration work begins on Ross Fountain

Work has begun to restore Edinburgh’s A-listed Ross Fountain to its former glory.

Following inspections, the cast-iron feature will be removed piece by piece this summer from West Princes Street Gardens before being repaired and returned in Spring 2018.

Crafted in Antione Durenne’s foundry in France in the early 1800s, the structure was gifted to the city by local gunsmith Daniel Ross.

The year-long restoration project under the Ross Development Trust will see new foundations and waterworks, enabling the fountain to operate for the first time in years.

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Frank Ross, said: “Edinburgh boasts statues and monuments at almost every turn. Yet, out of the 200 monuments in our care, the Ross Fountain stands out as one of the most timeless.

“Since being installed in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle in 1872, it has become one of the most recognisable features of Princes Street Gardens. We are very grateful to the support of the Ross Development Trust. Thanks to this project, Edinburgh can look forward to seeing the fountain back in Spring.”

The Ross development Trust is undertaking a series of projects in West Princes Street Gardens in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, including the restoration of the Ross Fountain, refurbishment of the Gardener’s Cottage and a new Ross Pavilion.

David Ellis, Project Director for the Ross Development Trust, said: “As we prepare for public consultation on the Ross Pavilion designs, we are delighted to see restoration work begin on the fountain. We are keen to see the peace and tranquillity of the gardens, enjoyed by so many, enhanced by these improvements.”

The conservation will be carried out by Industrial Heritage Consulting Limited, which worked with Lost Art Ltd in 2013 to restore the Grand Central Fountain in Paisley. Their engineers will temporarily remove the Fountain this summer to renovate the internal structure and return it to full working condition.

