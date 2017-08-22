Revealed: Edinburgh taxi ranks with the longest waiting times

A new report has highlighted some of the longest and shortest wait times passengers are facing at taxi ranks across the Capital.

The delay time to catch a cab ranges from 0 to 23 minutes.

On Lothian Road, at its busiest time between 1am and 2am on a Saturday morning, punters can expect to queue for up to 23 minutes to catch a black cab.

Waiting outside the Omni Centre at the top of Leith Walk, between 1am and 2am on a Saturday morning, people are being forced to queue for around 20 minutes.

Hoping to catch a taxi on Queensferry Street between 3am to 4am on a Sunday morning? You can expect to wait around seven minutes 50 seconds

At the busiest time at the Rutland Street taxi rank, on a Sunday between 12am and 1am, passengers are waiting up to eight minutes.

On the High Street, early on a Saturday between 12am and 1am, taxi passengers will find themselves waiting an average of five minutes and 51 seconds for a ride.

At Cameron Toll’s taxi rank on Lady Road, at its peak time on a Sunday between 3pm and 4pm, customers will wait for up to four and half minutes.

A much quieter taxi rank can be found in Wester Hailes, which even at its busiest time of Saturday afternoon between 3pm and 4pm, customers only have to wait one minute.

At Haymarket on a Friday night, the rank is well served. Between 10pm and 11pm, customers only have a 30-second delay at the rank on average for a cab.

People waiting at Hanover Street’s taxi rank, which can be at its busiest between 3pm and 4pm on a Sunday afternoon, can expect a delay before getting into a taxi of around 23 seconds.

Reassuringly, people wanting a taxi cab from Little France have no wait time, even at the rank’s busiest time of a Saturday afternoon between 3pm to 4pm.

Another quiet taxi rank can be found at Teviot Place, where, even at its busiest time of a Friday night between 10pm and 11pm, punters have no wait time to get their cab.