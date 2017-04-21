Revealed: First look at new John Lewis cafe

John Lewis has unveiled its brand new cafe on the fifth floor of its Edinburgh store.

The 20,000 sq foot fifth floor has a new ‘The Place to Eat’ café as part of the revamp of the John Lewis store.

The new ‘The Place to Eat’ cafe has moved to the fifth floor after previously being located on the fourth floor and opens today.

From the new location customers will be able to take in incredible views across the capital city through a window that spans 40 metres.

Barry Blamire, head of branch at John Lewis Edinburgh, said: “We look forward to welcoming customers onto our brand new fifth floor which showcases John Lewis’s latest tech products and best store designs.

“The new Place to Eat with its fresh and modern space, and stunning cityscape, as pictured on The Proclaimers’ great ‘Sunshine on Leith’ album cover – has to be one of the best views in the city looking out towards Leith and the Firth of Forth.”

The fifth floor can be accessed via the escalator on the fourth floor, or by lift.

As well as the new cafe, John Lewis Edinburgh has launched a new shopping space in the store.

The store is the first of the retailer’s branches in Scotland to have a Smart Home area and only the fourth of all John Lewis’s 48 shops allowing customers to connect gadgets and tech into one space.