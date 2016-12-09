Revealed: Future plans for St James residential area

New plans for the St James residential properties have been released as part of the proposed development in the area.

Comprising approximately 150 apartments, the new homes will offer unrivalled amenities and unparalleled views across the Capital.

The development will be Native Land’s first development outside London.

In October the main contractor began demolition work on the existing St James Centre to make way for the new development.

Stephen Wicks, Director of Shopping Centres at TH Real Estate, said: “The interest we have received in the residential opportunity at Edinburgh St James is a real testament to the quality of the scheme and the vision we have proposed. Native Land and Queensberry Properties have unrivalled experience in delivering projects of this kind and we are confident they will deliver a high quality residential offer which will complement the wider development.”

John Lewis will continue to trade throughout the construction process which is anticipated to complete in 2020.

Edinburgh St James will see the 1970’s shopping centre currently on site replaced with 850,000 sq ft of retail space, a multi-screen cinema, and a hotel comprising up to 214 rooms, in addition to the residential element. Edinburgh St James will also create up to 3,000 permanent jobs.