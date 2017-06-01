Revealed: Over 250 people injured by tram tracks in Edinburgh

Following the tragic accident yesterday it has been revealed that more than 250 people have been injured by tram tracks since their installation.

The ranging types of injury cost £1.25 million to the NHS.

Figures compiled by orthopaedic surgeon Professor Chris Oliver showed a total of 252 people had been injured in the last seven years, 191 of them cyclists.

Prof Oliver, of Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, said it was “reasonable” to put the figure at £1.25m based on the £5000 private health cost of a broken wrist.

More than 100 cyclists are currently looking to sue the city council after falling foul of the tram tracks.

But earlier this year claimants were told they could have to wait until 2019 for lead cases in damages actions to be heard.

During a hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, a senior counsel acting for accident victims called for all the cases to be put before the management of a single judge.

Simon Di Rollo QC said he was trying to identify a second lead case to put forward alongside that of golf professional Iain Lowdean, who wants £15,000 in damages.

A second case previously selected, involving a woman who had an accident in Haymarket, has been settled out of court.

But he added it could be 2019 before eight weeks of court time is found to hear the cases.