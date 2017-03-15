Revealed: The 6 images of Capital to be displayed in ‘Capture Edinburgh’ exhibition

Six striking shots of Edinburgh have been chosen from almost 400 entries to be displayed in a major new exhibition at the City Art Centre.

Photographers with a keen eye for the Capital were invited to “Capture Edinburgh” for the chance to see their work displayed alongside favourites from the city’s museum and gallery collection. Judges were so impressed that 12 runners-up will also see their work exhibited within the council gallery. The images will also be showcased in the window of sponsor Jessops’ Castle Street store.

Councillor Richard Lewis, culture leader, said: “Edinburgh must be one of the most photogenic and photographed cities in the world – yet these images manage to capture the feel of the Capital in new and unique ways.”

1: “Hogmanay” by Mengqi Du

2: “View Down Princes Street at Night” by David Tomlins

3: “Snow on the Way” by Fiona Johnson

4: “Canal Dreams” by Sue Williamson

5: “Vaseline Hair Tonic” by Paul Henni

6: “New Wave Coffee Shop to a Tea” by M Jose Fernandez

