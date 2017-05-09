Revealed: The Capital restaurant home to Scotland’s ‘best burger’

Stewarts’ Bar and Grill takes home the award for ‘Best Burger’ in Scotland at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards.

The Penicuik bar and eatery owned by Chris and Lorna Stewart has only been open for 18 months.

The restaurant was shortlisted along with 10 other eateries to take the crown for producing the best burger in Scotland at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards.

Taking on well-known diners such as Bread Meats Bread and Juicy Lucy’s, Stewart’s was crowned as the best burger in the country.

Speaking about the award, owner Chris Stewart said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win the award for Best Burger in Scotland.

“We were grateful to be shortlisted again this year, and could not quite believe it when our names were announced.

“This award highlights the hard work and effort our incredible chef’s put into our dishes.

“Without their hard word and dedication to ensuring we have the best ingredients, to guarantee the tastiest of meals for our customers, this award would not be possible.”

“The ‘Stewarts Burger’ was a recipe cooked up by their kitchen chef Andy Mcleish.

Andy says, “I am honored that our burger has won this prestigious award.

“I truly believe it is the quality of ingredients used and down to the time and care cooking the meat that has lead us to won.

“It is great to be recognised for something you have put hard work and dedication into.”

Owner Lorna Stewart said: “The award not only reflects our outstanding chef’s but reflects the team as a whole.

“We have a great team here at Stewart and we would like to thank the judges again for picking us as winners, and everyone else who kindly voted for us.”