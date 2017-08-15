Revealed: The supermarkets with the biggest price hikes

Have your say

The weekly shop is vital to any household, but more and more people are finding it hard to keep up with price increases across the board.

Analysis of 62,000 products, carried out in a report, found food inflation leapt to 2.4% this month and is at its highest level since October 2013.

And a rise from 1.6% in July could mean that more increases are on the way.

While there have been increases across the board at ‘the Big 4’ figures from trade magazine The Grocer, Tesco shoppers have been the hardest hit with prices up 3.4% year-on-year.

Asda have the second biggest jump with an increase of 2.4%.

Sainsbury’s prices rose by 1.6% at while at Morrisons they were up by 1.5% year-on-year.

Analysing data from all supermarkets showed the most common areas for increase, with meat, fish and poultry rising the most - by 4.65%.

Dairy products also rose by 2.6%.

Biscuits, sweets and snacks also rose year-on-year by 3.5% according to the report.

Waitrose was not included but prices rose 2.1%.

The report in The Grocer said: “Overall prices were up 0.5% on a month-by-month basis, suggesting the GPI is likely to continue to rise through the rest of 2017.”

Aldi and Lidl were not included in the study.