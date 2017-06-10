REVIEW: Robbie Williams lights up Murrayfield Stadium

“Oh, you’re sounding good tonight Edinburgh!” Robbie Williams told the Murrayfield crowd, performing in the Capital for the first time in 14 years.

The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour lived up to its namesake, proving he is very much the king of pop.

The show kicked off with support act Erasure, with front man Andy Bell blasting out seminal anthems such as Love to Hate You and A Little Respect, as well as their latest release I Love You To The Sky.

Just before 9pm Williams and his entourage walked out on stage to blast out the title track of his latest album - The Heavy Entertainment Show - with the man himself draped in a large sequin boxing cloak which he then dramatically removed to expose a black leather kilt.

Next was fan-favourite Let me Entertain You, which saw the crowd belting out every word in unison as Williams turned to the stands to elicit more engagement, yelling, “Come on Edinburgh!”

Williams then addressed the audience formally saying, “Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Robbie-motherf***ing-Williams”.

Party Like a Russian was a visual spectacle filled with white confetti, fire shoots and ballet dancers. “That last song I’m sure upset a lot of Russians. I’m not Donald Trump,” Mr Williams muttered into the mic, which was met with resounding laughter.

Take That’s Holding Back the Flood introduced an array of new visuals with Robbie sliding across the stage on a motorised mirror chair while a huge boxing silhouette played out in the backrgound.

Following, I Love My Life saw Williams hoisted into the air on an animatronic boxing glove.

Williams then sang the most familiar lines from an assortment of classic pop hits, which was hijacked by the jubilant crowd. Livin’ on a Prayer, Rehab and Stayin’ Alive were some of the most memorable of this miniature compilation.

Robbie then invited a fan on stage to sing his famous duet Something Stupid.

The lucky lady, “Elaine from Dublin”, took selfies with the star - which are no doubt adorning her walls right now.

Williams said the person who inspired him to go into show business was his comedian father, Pete Conway, whom he then brought onstage to sing Sweet Caroline while Williams looked on from a couch on stage.

Robbie mentioned the recent UK terror attacks, thanking the fans for coming out when it was decidedly more dangerous to do so, before dedicating Angels to the dead and the bereaved. The crowd lit up Murrayfield with their phones for the duration of the song. The chorus was repeated a number of times before he finished with Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

The crowd left the stadium singing Angels in unison. A memorable night for all.