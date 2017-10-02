Road closure: A1 Northbound closed due to overturned lorry

Have your say

Drivers are being urged to use an alternative route after the A1 Northbound was closed at Thistly Cross roundabout.

An overturned lorry is blocking the road and adding significant congestion to the route heading north.

The road has been closed as a result of the incident, with all lanes expected to be restricted for at least an hour.

Drivers have been told to use an alternative route where possible and expect longer than normal journey times.

A yellow wind warning had been issued to drivers due to extreme weather.