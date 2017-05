Commuters out and about this Bank Holiday Monday have been warned of tailbacks on Seafield Road as a result of ongoing road works.

Temporary lights are causing long tailbacks with work expected to be ongoing until Tuesday.

While there is less traffic on the road, commuters should seek an alternative route or plan ahead for some small delays.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Seafield Road at Seafield Place and Milton Road West at Duddingston Row.