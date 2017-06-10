Robbie Williams embraces Scottish style as he dons a kilt at Murrayfield

Robbie Williams got in touch with his Scottish roots yesterday as he wowed a 57,000 crowd at BT Murrayfield.

Heavy security had been in place ahead of the concert with armed police and searches being carried out before the gig following the events in Manchester.

However, there were no major incidents to report with crowds and security forces mixing well as Williams enthralled a massive crowd.

READ MORE: Heavy police presence as Robbie Williams wows fans

Despite Scotland taking on England in the football, there were no mixed loyalties for the former Take That star who donned a kilt to a rousing reception.

The singer dedicated Angels to those who lost their lives in Manchester and London asking the crowd to put the lights on their phones in a fitting tribute.

Picture; Ian Georgeson

READ MORE: Armed police to protect fans at Robbie Williams Murrayfield gig

He also paid tribute to Scotland by singing 500 miles by the Proclaimers, with his father also coming on stage to give a rendition of Sweet Caroline.

As well as a twist on some songs, the star also played classics such as ‘Feel’ ‘Let me Entertain You’ and ‘Rock DJ’