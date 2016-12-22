Rosslyn Chapel strikes Green Tourism gold

ROSSLYN Chapel has struck gold in the Green Tourism Business Scheme at the end of a winning year for the Midlothian landmark.

The Green Tourism Business Scheme is the leading sustainable tourism certification scheme in the UK. Businesses opting to join are assessed by a qualified grading advisor against a rigorous set of criteria, covering a range of areas, including energy and water efficiency, waste management, biodiversity and more. Awards are given at bronze, silver and gold level and Rosslyn Chapel is the only attraction in Midlothian to reach gold.

The gold award comes at the end of a ‘winning year’ for Rosslyn Chapel, which was named ‘best visitor attraction’ in the national finals of the Scottish Thistle Awards in March and won a prestigious Sandford Award, for its education work, in the summer. The 15th century Chapel was also confirmed as a 5-star historic attraction by VisitScotland and won a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor for the third consecutive year.

Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: ‘Sustainability sits at the heart of Rosslyn Chapel Trust’s work in looking after the Chapel for future generations to enjoy, so we are all delighted to receive this prestigious gold award from the Green Tourism Business Scheme. Our winning year is great recognition for all members of our team who work hard to ensure that Rosslyn Chapel provides one of the best visitor experiences in Scotland.’

Rosslyn Chapel was founded in 1446 by Sir William St Clair and is open to visitors throughout the year.

