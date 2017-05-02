Ruth Davidson says Edinburgh ‘marred’ by dirty streets

Scottish Conservative leader has hit out at the waste collection and street cleaning in Edinburgh branding it ‘a disgrace’

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s local government elections, Ruth Davidson used her speech to hit out the waste collection issues blighting the city.

In a speech she called for a fresh approach to waste and litter in the Capital saying: “Take this beautiful city of Edinburgh.

“A city whose beauty is marred by dirty streets and overflowing bins.

“Last week a city-wide survey of recorded record low satisfaction with the state of Edinburgh’s streets.

“A disgrace in our capital city and global tourist destination.

“It has been a running sore for years.

“But will swapping the Labour-SNP coalition that has allowed this to happen for an SNP-Labour coalition make a difference?

“Somehow, I have my doubts.”

The Conservative leader also pledged to build new homes in the Capital and improve transport in the city.