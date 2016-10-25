Ruth Davidson welcomes Small Business Saturday

Edinburgh Central MSP & Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson welcomed Small Business Saturday.

Ruth Davidson welcomed the event. Picture; contributed

The annual, grassroots, not-for-profit campaign that aims to put small businesses in the national spotlight arrived in the Capital today.

As part of its 29 date UK bus tour the Small Business Saturday team were on hand to provide free marketing packs and information for small business owners about how to get involved in the campaign ahead of Small Business Saturday itself on December 3rd.

Small Business Saturday encourages people up and down the country to go out and support small businesses in their communities on that day and all year round. Last year an estimated £623 million was spent with small businesses across the UK on the day – up £119 million on the previous year and an increase in spending of 24%.