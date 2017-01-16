Ryanair launch Blue Monday flash sale

Ryanair have today launched a massive Blue Monday seat sale with thousands of seats on sale from just ₤9.99 for travel in January and February, only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair have launched a flash sale to cheer customers up on Blue Monday with a low cost break to the UK or Europe. However, the sale ends at midnight tonight. Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “It’s officially the most depressing day of the year, but the only thing lower than the nation’s mood is our fares.

“In an effort to cheer everyone up, we’ve launched a Blue (& Yellow) Monday seat sale, with £₤9.99 fares for travel in January and February, available for booking today.

“These sale seats are on sale until midnight tonight, Monday, so customers should log on to the Ryanair.com website and banish the winter blues by booking a bargain getaway today.”