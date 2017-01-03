Ryanair launch two-day January sale

Ryanair have launched a massive January Back to Work sale with 20% off on over two million seats on sale on the Ryanair.com website – for two days only.

These Back to Work specials are available across Ryanair’s European network for travel from January 6th to January 31st, but must be booked by midnight on Wednesday through the Ryanair website.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “The festive season is over, and like puppies, low fares are for life not just for Christmas and to help beat the Back to Work blues, we’ve launched a huge two day sale with 20% off on over two million seats, for travel throughout January.

“These sale seats are only available until midnight tomorrow, Wednesday, so customers should log on to the website and banish the January blues with a bargain break today.”