Sam Heughan opens up on love for Edinburgh and fan presents

Outlander star Sam Heughan has talked about his love for Edinburgh, his passion for whisky and his favourite place in Scotland, in a new interview.

Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the time-travel drama, also oepened up on some of the items dedicated Outlander fans - or Heughligans - send him.

The Balmaclellan-born actor, who moved to Edinburgh when he was 12, told Scottish Field magazine that he lived near Arthur’s Seat after his family moved from Galloway.

Heughan said: “I lived near Arthur’s Seat when I lived in Edinburgh. It was the perfect playground as a child. I always have a wee run up there when I’m back.

“It’s a great place for a walk with amazing views of the city.”

I’ve been sent lots of lovely gifts by the Outlander fans. I was once sent a crate of avocados Sam Heughan

Heughan, who has been filming scenes in Cape Town for the new series of Outlander, also praised the Outlander fanbase, hailing them as ‘the most dedicated group of people.’

Heughan added: “It’s humbling how generous they can be and we love interacting with them. I’ve been sent lots of lovely gifts - everything from candy and peanut butter to hand-made quilts, pictures and clothing.

“I was once sent a crate of avocados. Fortunately I love them.”

And what about Scotland’s national drink?

“Whisky is my guilty pleasure,” Heughan admitted. “It suits any occasion and there’s nothing I like more than sharing a dram with friends, or making new ones.

“I’m a huge fan of Islay whiskies. We shot some scenes for Outlander in the Balvenie distillery and it smelt amazing.”

Heughan also revealed a liking for alternative Scottish music, naming Frightened Rabbit, We Were Promised Jetpacks and the late Martyn Bennett among his preferred artists.

But Heughan wouldn’t be drawn on his favourite place in Scotland when asked.

“Scotland is undoubtedly the star of Outlander. I’m so porud of the country and all it has to offer. I’ve learnt so much about it and fallen in love with the country even more while filming.

“I won’t tell anyone where my favourite place in Scotland is... but it might be somewhere on Skye.”

