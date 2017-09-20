Saughton Road North to be closed as part of major roadworks

Have your say

Drivers have been warned to plan ahead due to a major water main upgrade project closing Saughton Road North to through traffic as part of 6 months of work.

Work will begin on Saughton Road North on September 25 before continuing on Kirk Loan, across St John’s Road and onto Clermiston Road.

The project on Saughton Road North is expected to be completed on October 20, with the next phase of work to begin shortly after.

Drivers have been urged to plan ahead when the works begin as the road will be closed to through traffic.

Scottish Water are carrying out a water main upgrade.

