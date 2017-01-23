Scan your brain to find perfect holiday with Capital firm

ADVENTURE travel experts are launching “emotion-tracking” software in the Capital today to help people choose their ideal holiday.

Staff from Explore will be at The Gyle shopping centre with equipment that tracks people’s emotional reactions to visual stimuli.

The program then interprets electrical activity from the scalp and measures voltage fluctuations within the neurons of the brain.

The technology can then interpret this neurological activity to decide if the subject is finding something pleasurable.

Consumers will then be told their ideal holiday type, such as walking, cycling, cultural trips or wildlife.